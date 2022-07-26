Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $8,613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $6,256,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Materion by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Materion by 3.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 759,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

