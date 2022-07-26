Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.06. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $164.13 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.