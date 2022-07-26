Leuthold Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

