Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,673,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

