Leuthold Group LLC Sells 254 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.09% of California Resources worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 72,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

California Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

