Leuthold Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

