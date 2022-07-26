Leuthold Group LLC Takes $388,000 Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAK stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $93.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.