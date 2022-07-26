LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

