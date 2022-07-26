LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. 15,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

