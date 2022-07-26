LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 396,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,723. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.