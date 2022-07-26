LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $205.03. 46,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,095. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.