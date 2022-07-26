LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

JPSE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

