LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 621,436 shares of company stock worth $64,072,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. 59,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,214. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.