LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
Airbnb Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. 59,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,214. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Read More
