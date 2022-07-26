LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,155,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,663,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.80. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.05. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

