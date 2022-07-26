LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 8,798 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 638,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

RNP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,949. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.