LG Display (LPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.
LG Display Trading Down 2.4 %
LPL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. LG Display has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
