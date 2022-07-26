LG Display (LPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

LG Display Trading Down 2.4 %

LPL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. LG Display has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LG Display by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 79,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth $196,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

