LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $164.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.43.
LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
LHC Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $216.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.06.
Institutional Trading of LHC Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
