LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $164.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.43.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

LHC Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $216.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.06.

Institutional Trading of LHC Group

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

