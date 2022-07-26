Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,552,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,334,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $117.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.