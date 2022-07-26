Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

