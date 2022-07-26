Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 94.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 140.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

