Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.00 and its 200 day moving average is $433.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

