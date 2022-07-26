Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

