Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $529.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

