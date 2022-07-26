Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,852,940. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

