Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,673,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.