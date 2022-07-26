Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

