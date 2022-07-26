Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading 7.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $13.79. 70,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,612,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after purchasing an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

