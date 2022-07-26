Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $288.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.03. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

