LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $593,072.71 and $1,157.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00075880 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.