Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $251.96

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $251.96 and last traded at $256.43, with a volume of 2122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

