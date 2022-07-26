Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is Formidable Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Lithium Americas makes up about 3.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Lithium Americas worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE LAC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,347. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

