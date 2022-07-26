Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

LMT stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $401.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,369. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

