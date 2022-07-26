Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $399.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

