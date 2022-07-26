Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $399.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.71.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

