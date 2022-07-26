Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0802 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $70.59 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

