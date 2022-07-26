Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Shares of LOGI opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.95. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

