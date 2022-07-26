Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,915.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.10 or 0.06617614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00251235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00113894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00689961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00551812 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005581 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

