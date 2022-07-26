Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $58.88 million and $2.21 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

