Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031693 BTC.
About Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading
Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.