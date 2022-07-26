Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.13% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON LORD traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 79.40 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 25,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.78). The company has a market capitalization of £129.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2,646.67.

In related news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 986,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £720,395.39 ($867,946.25).

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

