Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 413,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $360.87. The company had a trading volume of 120,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.