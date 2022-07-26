Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $11.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. The stock has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.10.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

