Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.39 on Tuesday, hitting $534.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.36 and its 200 day moving average is $495.51. The company has a market cap of $501.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

