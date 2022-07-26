Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,093 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

