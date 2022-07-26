Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,041. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.