Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. 40,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

