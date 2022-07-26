Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

TT traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. 5,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,496. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

