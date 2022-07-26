Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 630,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 32,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

