Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,310 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $11,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $7,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 326,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $5,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.8 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 7.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $654,008.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $654,008.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 855,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,135 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.