Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,961 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,949,000 after purchasing an additional 163,742 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 453,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 323.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

